Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Shares Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

Moncler S.P.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $66.25 and last traded at $66.39. Approximately 39,948 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 11,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.91.

MONRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Moncler from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Moncler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.14.

Moncler S.p.A. is an Italian luxury fashion house best known for its high-end down jackets and skiwear. Established in 1952 in Monestier-de-Clermont, near Grenoble, France, the company has built a strong reputation for combining technical performance with refined aesthetics. Its core product lineup includes insulated jackets, vests, coats, knitwear, footwear and accessories, all designed to withstand extreme weather while meeting the standards of high fashion.

Originally founded by René Ramillon and André Vincent as a maker of quilted sleeping bags and tents, Moncler gradually shifted focus to outerwear for mountain sports.

