Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Stake Lifted by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 24,767.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619,933 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises 1.4% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $83,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natural Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 2.4% during the third quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.3% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 496,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,529,000 after buying an additional 25,173 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 18,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 9,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Key Stores Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple sell?side upgrades and price?target increases from major firms lift sentiment and implied upside — B. Riley raised its target to $195 and maintained a buy rating. Article Title

Multiple sell?side upgrades and price?target increases from major firms lift sentiment and implied upside — B. Riley raised its target to $195 and maintained a buy rating. Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank raised its target to $195 and reiterated a buy, citing stronger forward visibility; that adds another institutional vote of confidence. Article Title

Deutsche Bank raised its target to $195 and reiterated a buy, citing stronger forward visibility; that adds another institutional vote of confidence. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho lifted its price target to $200 from $170, maintaining an outperform view — another sizable increase that signals analysts expect stronger 2026 demand. Article Title

Mizuho lifted its price target to $200 from $170, maintaining an outperform view — another sizable increase that signals analysts expect stronger 2026 demand. Positive Sentiment: Coverage roundup: three firms turned bullish on LRCX today, a concentrated shift that drove short?term buying interest. Article Title

Coverage roundup: three firms turned bullish on LRCX today, a concentrated shift that drove short?term buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Technical momentum: LRCX just flashed a golden?cross (longer MA crossing above shorter MA) and cleared the 20?day moving average — a buy signal that attracts momentum traders. Article Title

Technical momentum: LRCX just flashed a golden?cross (longer MA crossing above shorter MA) and cleared the 20?day moving average — a buy signal that attracts momentum traders. Positive Sentiment: Investor recognition: IBD named Lam an “IBD Stock of the Day” and noted all?time high momentum tied to 2026 prospects, which can attract retail inflows. Article Title

Investor recognition: IBD named Lam an “IBD Stock of the Day” and noted all?time high momentum tied to 2026 prospects, which can attract retail inflows. Neutral Sentiment: Analysis pieces and price?range summaries reflect consensus views and model updates (price forecasts shown from ~$175 to $210) — useful context but not a direct catalyst on its own. Article Title

Analysis pieces and price?range summaries reflect consensus views and model updates (price forecasts shown from ~$175 to $210) — useful context but not a direct catalyst on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Feature coverage (Forbes) reviews the drivers behind today’s move and the 2026 thesis; good background for investors but largely descriptive. Article Title

Feature coverage (Forbes) reviews the drivers behind today’s move and the 2026 thesis; good background for investors but largely descriptive. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate/community items (annual collegiate challenge winners) are positive PR but unlikely to move the stock materially. Article Title

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $172.27 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $173.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.08.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $113.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. New Street Research upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Dbs Bank boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $119.40 to $184.20 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lam Research

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total value of $6,036,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 987,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,677,892.20. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total transaction of $1,418,804.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 56,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,942,091.42. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,608 shares of company stock worth $14,916,496. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.