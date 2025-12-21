BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.45 and last traded at $14.45. 579,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 549,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.78.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.262 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd.
About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE: BCAT) is a closed-end, diversified management investment company organized as a term trust. The fund’s primary objective is to deliver high current income and total return by investing across a broad range of credit and equity markets. BCAT seeks to achieve this objective through a portfolio of corporate debt securities, floating-rate loans, convertible securities, common and preferred equity, and asset-backed securities.
BCAT employs an actively managed, multi-sector credit approach that spans investment-grade and below-investment-grade bonds, senior secured loans and structured credit.
