BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.45 and last traded at $14.45. 579,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 549,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 0.9%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.78.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.262 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,424,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,560,000 after acquiring an additional 116,151 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,324,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 54,297 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 132,104 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 489,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 467,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after buying an additional 93,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE: BCAT) is a closed-end, diversified management investment company organized as a term trust. The fund’s primary objective is to deliver high current income and total return by investing across a broad range of credit and equity markets. BCAT seeks to achieve this objective through a portfolio of corporate debt securities, floating-rate loans, convertible securities, common and preferred equity, and asset-backed securities.

BCAT employs an actively managed, multi-sector credit approach that spans investment-grade and below-investment-grade bonds, senior secured loans and structured credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.