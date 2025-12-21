Amphenol Corporation $APH Position Cut by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 591,796 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 82,455 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for about 1.2% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $73,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Price Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $135.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.25. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.45 and a 12 month high of $144.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 33.46%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 40,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $5,750,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,723,354. This trade represents a 50.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 365,118 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $49,163,138.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 433,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,403,360.30. This trade represents a 45.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,063,194 shares of company stock valued at $148,244,445 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 price target on shares of Amphenol and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.08.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Featured Articles

