DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) Stock Price Up 4.7% – What’s Next?

DIAGNOS Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGNOF – Get Free Report) was up 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.2403 and last traded at $0.2310. Approximately 163,340 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 139,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.2206.

DIAGNOS Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of -0.02.

DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

DIAGNOS Company Profile

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes. It also provides various consulting services in the fields of data analysis and artificial intelligence.

