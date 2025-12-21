Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Stock Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 585,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,384 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $26,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,554,154,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 16.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,802,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,277,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195,775 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 428.5% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,311,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $523,599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171,098 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 280.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,465,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 142.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,436,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,541,000 after buying an additional 4,961,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:BMY opened at $54.15 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.29.

Bristol Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 76.53% and a net margin of 12.57%.Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is a positive change from Bristol Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 83.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMY. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 24th. Dbs Bank upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late?stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune?mediated conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.