Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF $DFSI Stock Holdings Increased by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,670 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 71,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFSI opened at $42.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $882.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.49. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $42.80.

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics. DFSI was launched on Nov 1, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

