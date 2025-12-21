Fortitude Financial LLC Invests $3.06 Million in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF $XCEM

Fortitude Financial LLC bought a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 84,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,000. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Fortitude Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XCEM. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000.

XCEM opened at $37.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.86. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $39.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.84.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

