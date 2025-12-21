U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.69 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,170 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $402,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 474.8% in the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 66,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 54,747 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,591 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 251,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,097,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $57.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.80. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.94 and a one year high of $59.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income. JEPI was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan.

