2,003 Shares in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX Purchased by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Gold Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 108.4% during the second quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,508,000 after acquiring an additional 33,019 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 344,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $287.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.65. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a one year low of $193.09 and a one year high of $308.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $286.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.82.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.09%.The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 14,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.05, for a total transaction of $4,266,179.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 144,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,479,447.30. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $318.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company’s offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.