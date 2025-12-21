USA Financial Formulas Buys 11,647 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 514.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,647 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Tlwm purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $416,000. Myecfo LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 33,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $72.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.10. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $74.28. The company has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide. The Fund invests in a diversified sampling of stocks in the Index that approximates the Index’s key risk factors and characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.