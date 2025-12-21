Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Acquires 1,270 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000.

VOO opened at $627.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $621.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $597.17. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $634.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

