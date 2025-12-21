USA Financial Formulas Invests $896,000 in Newmont Corporation $NEM

USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 534.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 408.2% in the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1,648.3% in the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $99.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.37.

Newmont Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $101.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Newmont Corporation has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $102.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.13 and a 200 day moving average of $75.69.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.44. Newmont had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 33.42%.The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $192,108.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 32,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,003.24. This trade represents a 5.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $406,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 279,923 shares in the company, valued at $22,768,936.82. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,240 shares of company stock worth $943,985. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long?lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.