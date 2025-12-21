Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd. This is a 9.2% increase from Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Price Performance

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.03. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $14.68.

Get Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund alerts:

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE: BSL) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with current income by primarily investing in senior floating-rate loans. Managed by Blackstone Credit, the fund focuses on lending solutions to corporate borrowers, offering exposure to debt instruments designed to adjust with prevailing interest rates. BSL’s structure is designed to mature in 2027, at which point the fund will seek to liquidate its portfolio and distribute proceeds to shareholders.

The fund’s investment strategy centers on senior secured loans and other floating-rate debt issued by U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.