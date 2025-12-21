USA Financial Formulas Makes New Investment in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in BorgWarner by 1,133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 1,647.8% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 81.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 55,000.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $682,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 209,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,515,500.80. The trade was a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $141,536.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 43,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,437.65. This trade represents a 6.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,336 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Baird R W upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price objective on BorgWarner in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.46.

Shares of BWA opened at $45.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.64 and a 200-day moving average of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $46.39.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 0.94%.The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. BorgWarner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 107.94%.

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company’s product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

