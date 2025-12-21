Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $338.19 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,206,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,604 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for approximately 3.3% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $338,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 86.1% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.81.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $78.50 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12-month low of $74.54 and a 12-month high of $100.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.32 and a 200-day moving average of $83.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The stock has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 333.39% and a net margin of 14.47%.The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company’s core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

