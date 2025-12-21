TMT Investments (LON:TMT) Stock Price Up 5.4% – Time to Buy?

TMT Investments PLC (LON:TMT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.94 and last traded at GBX 2.94. 11 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 17,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.79.

TMT Investments Trading Up 5.4%

The company has a market capitalization of £919,955.40, a PE ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.80.

TMT Investments Company Profile

Admitted to AIM in 2010, TMT Investments Plc manages a global investment portfolio of over 50 tech companies focused primarily on Big Data/Cloud, SaaS (software-as-a-service), Mobility, and FinTech, representing net assets of US$206 million at end December 2024. The Company’s objective is to generate an attractive rate of return for shareholders, predominantly through capital appreciation. It seeks to realize its investments through the sale or merger of a company; the sale of securities of a company by means of public or private offerings; or the disposal of public equity investments through the stock exchanges on which they are listed.

Since inception, TMT’s portfolio has generated US$111m worth of full and partial profitable exits and a 14.5% IRR (internal rate of return).

