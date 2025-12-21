TMT Investments (LON:TMT) Stock Price Up 5.4% – Time to Buy?

TMT Investments PLC (LON:TMT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.94 and last traded at GBX 2.94. 11 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 17,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.79.
The company has a market capitalization of £919,955.40, a PE ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.80.
Since inception, TMT’s portfolio has generated US$111m worth of full and partial profitable exits and a 14.5% IRR (internal rate of return).
