u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Shares Down 7.2% – Should You Sell?

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Free Report) dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $162.22 and last traded at $162.22. Approximately 12 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.76.
u-blox Trading Down 7.2%
The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.27.
About u-blox
u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS: UBLXF) is a Swiss fabless semiconductor company specializing in positioning and wireless communication technologies. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Thalwil, Switzerland, u-blox develops and markets a broad portfolio of global navigation satellite system (GNSS) receivers, cellular modules, short-range radio modules and chips, as well as accompanying software and services. These solutions enable precise positioning, reliable cellular connectivity and low-power wireless communication for a diverse range of applications.
The company’s GNSS product lineup includes cost-optimized modules and high-precision chips that support multi-constellation satellite systems such as GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and BeiDou.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than u-blox
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- These 3 Banks Are Rallying Into Year-End, But Will It Continue?
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 Surging Stocks Just Got the Ultimate Stamp of Approval From the S&P 500
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- This ETF Caught a Major Tailwind After the Fed’s Rate Cut
Receive News & Ratings for u-blox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for u-blox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.