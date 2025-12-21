Sarasin & Partners LLP Purchases 963,978 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 88.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,048,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963,978 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark comprises about 2.5% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $251,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,435,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200,011 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,482,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,344,000 after buying an additional 218,644 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,254,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,423,000 after purchasing an additional 363,865 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,128,000 after buying an additional 270,134 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $556,114,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB opened at $100.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.85. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.22 and a 1 year high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NASDAQ:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.37. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 183.11%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.62.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

