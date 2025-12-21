Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 23,519 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Sarasin & Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,519 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $185.95 per share, with a total value of $86,280.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 58,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,907,641.05. The trade was a 0.80% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glyn Aeppel bought 208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $185.95 per share, for a total transaction of $38,677.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,326.75. This represents a 1.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased 2,121 shares of company stock valued at $394,400 over the last three months. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG opened at $184.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.16 and a 200-day moving average of $174.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.37. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.34 and a 1 year high of $190.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.13. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 38.18% and a return on equity of 79.30%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.600-12.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.09%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE: SPG) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed?use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high?profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon’s portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open?air centers, outlet properties and mixed?use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

Featured Stories

