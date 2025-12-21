JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Trading Down 2.6% – Should You Sell?

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

JD Sports Fashion Stock Down 2.6%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS: JDDSF) is a leading global retailer specializing in branded sportswear, footwear and accessories. The company operates a diversified portfolio of proprietary and partner brands, ranging from athletic footwear and performance apparel to lifestyle and streetwear collections. Through both owned-label merchandise and partnerships with international sports brands, JD Sports Fashion caters to a broad spectrum of consumers seeking the latest in sports-fashion trends.

JD Sports Fashion distributes its products through an extensive network of physical stores and a growing e-commerce platform.

