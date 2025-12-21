iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL) Shares Up 44.1% – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL – Get Free Report) rose 44.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.99 and last traded at $46.81. Approximately 5,662 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 10,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.4751.

iShares MSCI Finland ETF Trading Up 44.1%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day moving average of $42.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFNL. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,817,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Finland ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,870,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 40.5% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 64,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000.

About iShares MSCI Finland ETF

The iShares MSCI Finland ETF (EFNL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Finland IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Finnish all-cap stocks. EFNL was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

