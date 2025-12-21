1,527 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Acquired by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,335,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,115,025,000 after acquiring an additional 670,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,552,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,451,223,000 after acquiring an additional 182,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,188,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,429,590,000 after purchasing an additional 109,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $2,569,260,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,421,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,402,488,000 after purchasing an additional 201,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Key Stores Impacting Intuitive Surgical

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target to $650 and maintains a Buy rating — the upgrade gives visible upside and likely underpins analyst-driven buying interest.

Positive Sentiment: RBC publishes a bullish forecast and RBC Capital keeps an Outperform rating — another large broker calling for strong price appreciation, supporting momentum.

Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird reaffirmed its Buy rating — adds to the cluster of brokerages staying constructive, which can sustain inflows.

Positive Sentiment: ISRG received a mention on CNBC's "Final Trades" — media highlights can drive short-term retail/intraday interest.

Neutral Sentiment: Company reorganized its digital and AI leadership (effective Jan 1) — signals focus on software/AI strategy but execution and timing are uncertain.

Neutral Sentiment: ISRG plans to move to direct distribution in Southern Europe in 2026 to capture distributor economics — could lift margins if executed well, but the analyst note flags execution risk.

Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus remains a "Moderate Buy" across brokerages — broad support, but not unanimous conviction; reinforces the view of steady analyst backing.

Negative Sentiment: Valuation questions after a ~27% three?month share-price climb — coverage is asking whether ISRG is still undervalued, raising the risk of short-term profit-taking given elevated multiples.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Zacks Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $655.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $593.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.08.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $572.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.72, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.68. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $541.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 22,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.89, for a total transaction of $13,019,717.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,977.66. This represents a 89.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 104 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.90, for a total value of $58,229.60. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,007 shares of company stock worth $63,533,844. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

