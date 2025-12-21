Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April $ZAPR

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April (NYSEARCA:ZAPR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 67,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April during the 2nd quarter valued at $622,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April in the second quarter worth $268,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April during the second quarter worth $1,246,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April during the second quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April during the second quarter valued at about $31,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:ZAPR opened at $25.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.34. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April Profile

The Innovator 1 Yr April (ZAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZAPR was launched on Mar 31, 2025 and is issued by Innovator.

