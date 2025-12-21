Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 103.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.8% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

VTI opened at $336.22 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $339.94. The firm has a market cap of $560.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

