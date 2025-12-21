Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Takes Position in AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 71,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 377.4% during the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1,003.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on AGNC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.32.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $10.66 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.39 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 18.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.5%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 214.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AGNC Investment news, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 45,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $470,345.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,557,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,994,508.27. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company employs a leveraged total return strategy, borrowing against its securities to enhance income potential while using interest rate hedges to manage risk. AGNC’s investment objective is to generate attractive monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC focuses exclusively on U.S.

Featured Articles

