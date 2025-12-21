Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI Shares Acquired by Spinnaker Investment Group LLC

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,178,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,515 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 8.0% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $42,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAI. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 949.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period.

DFAI stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.85. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $38.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

