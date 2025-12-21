iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB Shares Purchased by Spinnaker Investment Group LLC

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,914,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $931,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679,139 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,341,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $767,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,664 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $116,279,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11,118.5% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,093,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,357,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,126,917,000 after purchasing an additional 890,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.71 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $107.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.18 and a 200-day moving average of $105.54.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

