Warburton Capital Management LLC Acquires 13,129 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS

Warburton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,129 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 4.0% of Warburton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Warburton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $6,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compound Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,399,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,574,000 after buying an additional 129,235 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 220.4% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 770,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,580,000 after acquiring an additional 102,974 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUS stock opened at $74.12 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $75.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

