AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jan ETF $JANU Holdings Lowered by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas reduced its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:JANU – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,619 shares during the quarter. AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jan ETF makes up 0.4% of USA Financial Formulas’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jan ETF were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $804,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $960,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jan ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 38,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 9,157 shares during the period.

Shares of JANU stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.01. AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.10.

The AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jan ETF (JANU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and uncapped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. JANU was launched on Dec 31, 2024 and is issued by Allianz.

