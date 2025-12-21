USA Financial Formulas Purchases New Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,452 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000. Intuit comprises 0.3% of USA Financial Formulas’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC raised its position in Intuit by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its stake in Intuit by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 4,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $671.46 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $532.65 and a 12-month high of $813.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $657.99 and a 200 day moving average of $701.65.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.25. Intuit had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 32.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $870.00 to $810.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $880.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Intuit from $870.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $796.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.95, for a total value of $219,763.35. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,486.20. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 74,095 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.78, for a total value of $48,590,019.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,819,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,816,366,795.52. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 270,897 shares of company stock worth $177,368,310 over the last quarter. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

