USA Financial Formulas Has $19.54 Million Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $LQD

USA Financial Formulas decreased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 172,659 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of USA Financial Formulas’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $19,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 6,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $110.13 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $103.45 and a one year high of $112.93. The company has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.24.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States. The Index may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, and components primarily include consumer services, financial, and oil and gas companies.

