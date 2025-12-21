Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust $PMT

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 41,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,741.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:PMT opened at $13.15 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.28.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:PMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.91 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

In other news, Director Catherine A. Lynch purchased 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.02 per share, for a total transaction of $33,932.46. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 54,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,626.22. The trade was a 5.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.40 per share, with a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 357,794 shares in the company, valued at $4,436,645.60. This represents a 2.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,293 shares of company stock valued at $176,557. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

(Free Report)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The company focuses on generating attractive risk-adjusted returns through investment in agency and non-agency residential mortgage pools, credit risk transfer securities, and residential mortgage whole loans. As a mortgage REIT, PennyMac Investment Trust seeks to capture both interest rate spread and potential price appreciation in its portfolio holdings.

Established with external management by PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, the trust leverages the sponsor’s mortgage servicing, underwriting and capital markets expertise.

