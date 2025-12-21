Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Invests $435,000 in Rio Tinto PLC $RIO

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,590 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners raised its holdings in Rio Tinto by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners now owns 19,812 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 24.5% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,139 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 4.3% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 1.1% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 21,845 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RIO opened at $78.33 on Friday. Rio Tinto PLC has a 1 year low of $51.67 and a 1 year high of $78.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.01.

A number of analysts have commented on RIO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday. Argus increased their target price on Rio Tinto from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Rio Tinto is a global mining and metals company that explores for, mines, processes and markets a wide range of commodities. Its principal products include iron ore, aluminum, copper, diamonds and various other minerals and industrial materials. The company’s activities span the full value chain from exploration and project development to mining, processing, smelting and refining, supplying raw materials to industries such as steelmaking, automotive, packaging, electronics and construction.

The origins of Rio Tinto date back to mining operations in the Rio Tinto region of Spain in the 19th century, and the group has since grown into a multinational enterprise.

