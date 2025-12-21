USA Financial Formulas Takes $2.79 Million Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 142,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,000. Warner Bros. Discovery accounts for about 0.5% of USA Financial Formulas’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 34.9% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,035,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,495,000 after buying an additional 1,820,249 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 156,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 15,786 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 29,882.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 62,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 61,857 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 502,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after buying an additional 176,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: WBD’s board formally rejected Paramount Skydance’s hostile approach and urged shareholders to reject that offer in favor of the Netflix proposal, reinforcing management’s preferred path and lowering the chance of an unsolicited break-up at current terms. Read More.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.50 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, December 8th. Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Argus set a $28.00 price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Barclays set a $20.00 price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Arete Research raised their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 242,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $7,168,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 918,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,108,730. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $138,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 110,084 shares in the company, valued at $3,040,520.08. This trade represents a 4.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 489,326 shares of company stock worth $12,781,456. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WBD opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.86. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.17 and a beta of 1.60.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.28%.The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company’s core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

