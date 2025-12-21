9,453 Shares in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $BUD Acquired by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,453 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,387 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,719 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,131 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 758 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Morningstar upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $64.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.58. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $45.94 and a fifty-two week high of $72.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th were given a $0.1722 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 57.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 19th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.84%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) is a multinational brewing company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. It is one of the world’s largest brewers and is primarily engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of beer and related beverages. The company’s operations span brewing, packaging, logistics and retail/customer sales support, serving a broad set of channels from on-premise hospitality to retail and e-commerce.

AB InBev’s portfolio includes a mix of global, regional and local beer brands across mainstream, premium, craft and non-alcoholic categories.

