Focused Wealth Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Focused Wealth Management Inc reduced its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,361 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,176,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,982,863,000 after buying an additional 403,652 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth $5,091,641,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,405,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,432,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,943 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 39,233,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Bank of America by 124.8% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,619,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782,208 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Ameriprise Financial upgraded Bank of America to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.59.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect double?digit profit growth for BAC in fiscal Q4 2025, setting the bar for an earnings beat that could lift the stock if results and guidance are strong.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $56.07.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.52%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

