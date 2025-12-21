Focus Financial Network Inc. Sells 1,844 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Focus Financial Network Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Focus Financial Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $70,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 28,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,828,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 123,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 188,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $683.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $678.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $652.41. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $693.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

