First Bank & Trust Purchases Shares of 13,051 iShares Gold Trust $IAU

First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $81.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $82.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.96.

Fed cut expectations and softer U.S. inflation are lifting gold's outlook and opening the door for a breakout, supporting ETF flows into IAU.

Technicals and central-bank demand keep the broader bullish case intact; a decisive break above key levels would likely accelerate inflows into IAU.

Gold has been trading in a tight, low-volatility range this week; consolidation could precede either a breakout or further chop, making short-term direction uncertain for ETFs.

Silver's strong run may attract broader precious-metals flows (positive for IAU), but analysts warn silver could face early-2026 headwinds — a mixed signal for metal ETF allocation.

Market commentary shows stable movements and highlighted intraday support levels; traders are watching $4,200–$4,400 as the critical band that will influence flows into IAU.

Intermittent profit-taking and occasional lack of conviction near record highs create downside risk and could slow ETF inflows if selling persists.

An Italian parliamentary amendment asserting a "people's" claim on central-bank gold introduces a small political risk around sovereign reserves; it's unlikely to move bullion prices materially but adds geopolitical noise.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

