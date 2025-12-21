iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH is First Bank & Trust’s 9th Largest Position

First Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,309 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the third quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 324.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $66.85 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.35 and a 200 day moving average of $64.27. The firm has a market cap of $102.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

