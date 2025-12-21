Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Bought by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 176,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 11.3% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $106,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 930.0% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.9% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $617.05 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $637.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $614.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $583.67.

More Invesco QQQ News

Positive Sentiment: Shareholders approved converting QQQ to an open?ended ETF and Invesco immediately cut QQQ’s expense ratio by about 10%, lowering ongoing costs for holders and improving QQQ’s competitiveness — a likely catalyst for inflows. Invesco cuts QQQ expense ratio by 10% after shareholders approve open-ended ETF conversion

Shareholders approved converting QQQ to an open?ended ETF and Invesco immediately cut QQQ’s expense ratio by about 10%, lowering ongoing costs for holders and improving QQQ’s competitiveness — a likely catalyst for inflows. Positive Sentiment: Invesco’s broader “modernization” of QQQ (approved by investors) enables operational flexibility and a more standard ETF structure, which should make the fund more attractive to large institutional and retail buyers over time. Invesco QQQ Gets Green Light For Modernization

Invesco’s broader “modernization” of QQQ (approved by investors) enables operational flexibility and a more standard ETF structure, which should make the fund more attractive to large institutional and retail buyers over time. Positive Sentiment: Softer-than-expected November inflation helped lift growth names and ETFs tied to the Nasdaq?100 by increasing the odds of Fed rate cuts next year — a key macro driver behind the recent bounce in QQQ. QQQ ETF News, 12-19-2025

Softer-than-expected November inflation helped lift growth names and ETFs tied to the Nasdaq?100 by increasing the odds of Fed rate cuts next year — a key macro driver behind the recent bounce in QQQ. Neutral Sentiment: QQQ remains above its 50?day and 200?day moving averages and close to its 52?week high, indicating positive momentum, but that also raises the bar for additional upside without a fresh catalyst. (Context: recent market commentary and CPI reads.)

QQQ remains above its 50?day and 200?day moving averages and close to its 52?week high, indicating positive momentum, but that also raises the bar for additional upside without a fresh catalyst. (Context: recent market commentary and CPI reads.) Negative Sentiment: A technical bearish signal on the Nasdaq?100 chart was flagged today, suggesting a possible short?term pullback or consolidation risk for QQQ after this rally; traders should watch support levels and volume for clues. The Nasdaq-100 ETF just flashed a bearish chart signal. Here’s what happens next.

About Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.