Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires New Shares in DTE Energy Company $DTE

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 118,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,723,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 5,775.0% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $147.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Key Stores Impacting DTE Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting DTE Energy this week:

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $127.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. DTE Energy Company has a twelve month low of $116.30 and a twelve month high of $143.79.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 9.34%.The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.230 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. Research analysts predict that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.165 per share. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.97%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company’s utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

