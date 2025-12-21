Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $27.46 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,846 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises about 1.7% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $27,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple sell?side upgrades and price?target increases from major firms lift sentiment and implied upside — B. Riley raised its target to $195 and maintained a buy rating. Article Title
- Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank raised its target to $195 and reiterated a buy, citing stronger forward visibility; that adds another institutional vote of confidence. Article Title
- Positive Sentiment: Mizuho lifted its price target to $200 from $170, maintaining an outperform view — another sizable increase that signals analysts expect stronger 2026 demand. Article Title
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage roundup: three firms turned bullish on LRCX today, a concentrated shift that drove short?term buying interest. Article Title
- Positive Sentiment: Technical momentum: LRCX just flashed a golden?cross (longer MA crossing above shorter MA) and cleared the 20?day moving average — a buy signal that attracts momentum traders. Article Title
- Positive Sentiment: Investor recognition: IBD named Lam an “IBD Stock of the Day” and noted all?time high momentum tied to 2026 prospects, which can attract retail inflows. Article Title
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysis pieces and price?range summaries reflect consensus views and model updates (price forecasts shown from ~$175 to $210) — useful context but not a direct catalyst on its own. Article Title
- Neutral Sentiment: Feature coverage (Forbes) reviews the drivers behind today’s move and the 2026 thesis; good background for investors but largely descriptive. Article Title
- Neutral Sentiment: Corporate/community items (annual collegiate challenge winners) are positive PR but unlikely to move the stock materially. Article Title
Insider Activity at Lam Research
Lam Research Trading Up 4.6%
Lam Research stock opened at $172.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.21. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $173.58. The stock has a market cap of $216.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.08.
Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lam Research Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 22.91%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $113.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lam Research from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.37.
About Lam Research
Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.
Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.
