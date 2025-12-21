Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 13,509 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,608 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,509 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $17,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Painted Porch Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 314.8% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in Salesforce by 383.3% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $259.64 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.96 and a fifty-two week high of $367.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $243.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.94 and a 200 day moving average of $251.75.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.39. Salesforce had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 17.91%.The business had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Salesforce from $405.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 134,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.70, for a total transaction of $31,605,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 139,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,803,314.90. This trade represents a 49.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director G Mason Morfit bought 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $260.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,994,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,309,155.22. This represents a 3.31% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 173,034 shares of company stock worth $41,097,367 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stores Impacting Salesforce

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Director David Blair Kirk bought 1,936 shares (22% increase to his stake), signaling insider confidence in the company's outlook; insider purchases often reassure investors about management's view of valuation and prospects.

JPMorgan argues the market is underestimating Salesforce's AI opportunity — calling CRM "priced like a value stock" while AI-driven monetization ramps, which supports the thesis for re-rating if AI revenue acceleration materializes.

Salesforce agreed to acquire AI marketing firm Qualified, expanding its agentic/AI marketing stack and potentially creating cross-sell and product monetization opportunities within Marketing Cloud and Agentforce. Strategic tuck-ins can accelerate ARR and AI feature adoption.

BTIG initiated coverage with a Buy and $335 target (roughly ~29% upside from current levels), adding upward analyst momentum and providing buy-side validation for CRM's AI-led rebound thesis.

Salesforce remains a focus on market watchlists (Zacks note) and broader software sector recaps benchmark CRM performance; attention can boost liquidity but doesn't change fundamentals immediately.

MarketBeat/others note Salesforce's recent EPS beat and guidance pointing to 2026 acceleration; that underpins the bullish narrative but is already partly reflected in sentiment and analyst revisions.

Morgan Stanley reduced its price target on CRM, a reminder that some sell-side desks remain cautious on near-term multiples and execution risk — this can temper rallies and add upside resistance until proofs of AI monetization appear.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

