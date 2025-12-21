Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 566.40 and last traded at GBX 560. Approximately 795,333 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 288,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 558.

Oakley Capital Investments Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 556.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 545.34. The company has a market cap of £944.84 million, a PE ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 0.69.

About Oakley Capital Investments

Oakley Capital Investments (“OCI”) is a Specialist Fund Segment listed investment vehicle that provides shareholders with consistent long-term returns in excess of the FTSE All-Share by providing exposure to private equity returns, where value can be created through market growth, consolidation and performance improvement.

Through its investments in the Oakley Capital Funds, OCI enables shareholders to share in the growth and performance of a portfolio of European-based companies across Technology, Consumer, Education and Business Services sectors.

