Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 566.40 and last traded at GBX 560. Approximately 795,333 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 288,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 558.
Oakley Capital Investments Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 556.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 545.34. The company has a market cap of £944.84 million, a PE ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 0.69.
About Oakley Capital Investments
Through its investments in the Oakley Capital Funds, OCI enables shareholders to share in the growth and performance of a portfolio of European-based companies across Technology, Consumer, Education and Business Services sectors.
