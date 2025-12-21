Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Trading Up 1.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.52 and last traded at $5.50. 13,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 53,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.
Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26.
About Tamarack Valley Energy
Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is a Calgary?based exploration and production company focused on upstream oil and natural gas operations in Western Canada. Established in 2013 through a spin-out from PetroShale, the company has built a diversified portfolio of light oil and liquids?rich natural gas assets. Its operations are concentrated in the Montney and Duvernay plays of Alberta’s Deep Basin as well as in key formations of northwestern Saskatchewan.
The company engages in the full cycle of oil and gas development, including seismic evaluation, drilling, completion and production optimization.
