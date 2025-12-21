Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Trading Up 2.2% – Still a Buy?

Bank of Communications Co. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00. Approximately 59 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 801% from the average daily volume of 7 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.4595.

Bank of Communications Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $74.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.16.

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. Bank of Communications had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 7.70%.

Bank of Communications Company Profile

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: BCMXY) is a major Chinese commercial bank that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individual, corporate and institutional clients. Founded in the early 20th century, the bank has grown into one of China’s large, systemically important banks and plays a significant role in supporting domestic economic activity, trade and finance. It combines traditional commercial banking functions with modern financial services across multiple customer segments.

The company’s core businesses include retail banking, corporate and investment banking, treasury and financial markets operations, and wealth and asset management.

