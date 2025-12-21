Tlwm Purchases 29,296 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCP

Tlwm increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,236,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,296 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Tlwm’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tlwm’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $25,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $105,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSCP stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $20.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.70.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors. BSCP was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.
