JPMorgan Income ETF $JPIE Stock Holdings Raised by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 530,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,372 shares during the period. JPMorgan Income ETF makes up 3.6% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $24,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPIE. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 43.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF stock opened at $46.43 on Friday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $46.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.33 and its 200 day moving average is $46.26.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions. JPIE was launched on Oct 28, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

