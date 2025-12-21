Tlwm Acquires New Position in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Tlwm bought a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,444 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 19.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 121,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after purchasing an additional 19,406 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 247,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,168,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,452,000 after purchasing an additional 60,002 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Twilio by 4,280.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 260,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,463,000 after buying an additional 254,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total transaction of $841,234.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 137,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,515.27. The trade was a 5.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew Stafman sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $129,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,295,000 shares in the company, valued at $296,055,000. This represents a 30.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,044,515 shares of company stock valued at $133,673,128 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer set a $145.00 price objective on Twilio and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Twilio from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.33.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $141.96 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.51 and a 52-week high of $151.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 346.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.00 and a 200 day moving average of $117.20.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Twilio had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 3.36%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Twilio has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.170-1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio’s platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real?time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi?factor authentication.

